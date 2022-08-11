Teamsters Local 251 Endorses Governor Dan McKee

Teamsters Local 251 on Thursday announced its endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for a full term.

“Many of the services we rely on daily are powered by hard-working Teamsters — they get our children to school safely, they work in our hospitals, they build our infrastructure, and they supply our businesses. Rhode Island workers deserve to make a livable wage with good benefits, and I am happy to support the Teamsters and all Rhode Island families to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am honored to have earned their endorsement,” said Governor Dan McKee.

“Governor McKee has made it clear he cares about the issues that matter to working people. He demonstrated his support by showing up and supporting our members on the picket line, delivering important tax cuts that will create jobs in Rhode Island, and being an ally for organized labor. Working people in Rhode Island have a champion in Governor McKee and we can always count on him to have our backs,” said Matt Taibi, Principal Officer for Local 251.

Teamsters Local 251 joins labor organizations Rhode Island AFL-CIO, NEA Rhode Island, Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, Laborers’ District Council, AFSCME Council 94, IBEW Locals 99 and 2323, Painters District Council 11, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 51, Iron Workers Local 37, United Nurses and Allied Professionals, Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters, as well as the Rhode Island Democratic Party, the Democratic Governors Association, and the Cumberland, East Providence, Johnston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Westerly Democratic committees in endorsing Governor Dan McKee’s campaign for a full term.

