ART BUZZ: PREMIER OF BRODSKY’S “MOMENTS” AT JAMESTOWN ARTS CENTER

By Emily Randolph

The Jamestown Arts Center is pleased to host a first look at new work from choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky entitled moments on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 pm. The premiere event presents a multifaceted performance piece of dance, music, and graphic art that has been in development for the past five years.

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, states: “We’re thrilled to present exciting new work from Ali Kenner Brodsky and her collaborators. Ali shared her incredible talent with us this spring with an open rehearsal at the Jamestown Arts Center, as well as a panel discussion and presentation of her dance film to be near you. Ali’s intimate, gestural, and passion-driven performances always invigorate the JAC gallery space—and our community—in truly distinct and moving ways. Her performances are not to be missed.”

Through a collection of vignettes, moments breaks the stigma around grief by giving audiences a moment to be present to their individual experiences of loss. The evening performance is set to a score by MorganEve Swain and includes artwork by Cyrus Highsmith. Artists involved in the performance include dancers Ali Kenner Brodsky, Maine based dance artist Scott McPheeter, Boston based dance artists Jessi Stegall and Ilya Vidrin; musician MorganEve Swain; graphic artist Cyrus Highsmith, and costumes by Hertling.

Ali Kenner Brodsky makes gesturally rich and emotionally driven dance-theater works and dance films that ask the viewer to indulge in a world of reflection, remembering, and connection. In July, her dance film to be near you. screened on Rhode Island PBS stations and film festivals in Toronto, Canada, and Santorini, Greece. Ali was recently awarded a 2022 Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowship in Choreography and a part of NEFA’S New England Regional Dance Development Initiative (2021/22).

Advanced tickets are on sale at the JAC website at jamestownartcenter.org for $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors, and $12 for JAC Members.

About the Jamestown Arts Center

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!