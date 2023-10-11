Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Wins Industry’s Top Award

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday that it has been named “Best Convention and Visitors Bureau in the Northeast” as part of the 2023 Stella Awards. The award comes after a vote and review by customers and peers.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been chosen,” said Kristen Adamo, PWCVB president and CEO. “This is truly a team award and reflects the drive, vision and commitment to excellence that every member of our team possesses. Post-pandemic, the PWCVB has realigned its mission to include a greater focus on bettering our communities. From our downtown marketing initiative to our small business advocacy work, we are as much a civic organization as we are a tourism one. I am proud of the work our small team has done especially over the past three years, and grateful that our reimagined model is being recognized nationally.”

The 7th Annual Stella Awards, conducted by Northstar Meetings Group, are the meetings industry’s highest honor. This year, nearly 10,000 meetings and events professionals from around the world voted for the best destinations, hotels and service providers across 16 categories. The PWCVB, this year’s Gold Winner, was voted #1 of CVBs in the Northeast for consistently delivering quality service and innovation in categories including overall excellence, professionalism of staff and sustainability initiatives. The PWCVB is followed by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Silver Winner, and Visit Atlantic City, Bronze Winner. More on the award can be found here.

“Winning a Stella Award is an enormous achievement – it is voted on and judged by our clients. And this honor is well-deserved by our staff because it is indicative of their relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction,” said Tom Riel, PWCVB senior vice president. “Our sales and convention services teams have consistently put our clients first, offering personalized services to meet their needs. This is why they rate us a 9.8 out of 10, and we could not be more proud that those clients – meeting planners across the world – have now ranked us #1 in the Northeast. Receiving the Stella Award puts us among great company with top destinations like Atlanta, Denver and Orlando as previous winners, and reignites our passion to position Providence as a premier destination.”

The Stella Award comes on the heels of recent accolades for Providence, including the United Airlines’ Hemispheres Magazine 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Up-and-Coming City and being named one of Travel + Leisure’s Best 21 Cities for Fall Travel.

