The inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival is coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 & 25

Introducing Sound On Sound, a brand-new music festival from the people behind the Governors Ball Music Festival.

The inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival will take place September 24th – 25th, 2022 on the bank of the Long Island Sound at the beautiful Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. The festival’s inaugural lineup features performances from 22+ artists including Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, The Roots, Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Spin Doctors, Noah Kahan, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, The Cameroons, Drew Angus, and more. With no overlapping set times on the schedule across 2 stages, attendees will be able to catch every performance of this “stacked new festival boasting an eclectic lineup of world-class musicians,” according to Uproxx.

All VIP ticket types and 2-Day GA+ tickets are completely sold out. A limited supply of GA, Single-Day GA+, and Platinum tickets remain while supplies last and are available for purchase via www.SoundOnSoundCT.com

On top of the incredible music, Sound On Sound promises to be a unique experience, featuring hyper-local food and beverages, and activities for music fans of all ages. Gourmet food options from some of Connecticut’s best establishments, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free offerings will be available, along with craft beer, wine, and cocktails throughout the site. Specialty bars at the festival will also offer lounge spaces to relax between sets while sipping a variety of wines in the Seaside Wine Grove, enjoying a brew and the game at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or savoring a specialty cocktail at the Shaken & Stirred lounge. Additionally, Sound On Sound is proud to partner with Adam J. Lewis Academy, Make-A-Wish Connecticut and Special Olympics Connecticut to give back to the local community alongside the festival fun.

Sound On Sound has also just announced a dedicated Family & Playground zone with games, bubble machines, access to park bathrooms + changing tables, and kid-focused live entertainment including 3 sets from Ramblin’ Dan & The Freewheelin’ Band each day.

Founders Entertainment, the folks behind the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, have teamed up with Live Nation Connecticut and the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater to bring this unique festival concept to life in Fairfield County.

“It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world class musical festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together. Sound On Sound is a 2-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to. As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park” said Jordan Wolowitz, Founders Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to host the first annual Sound On Sound Music Festival at Seaside Park further establishing Bridgeport as Connecticut’s ultimate entertainment destination. Seaside Park is a city treasure with two and a half miles of shore and designed by the renowned Frederick Olmsted, also known for creating Central Park. We look forward to visitors having a great experience with a high quality event, a variety of music and foods, and enjoyment of the amazing surroundings.” said Mayor Ganim of Bridgeport, CT. “This amazing line up is just one more thing that makes it clear, Connecticut is the place to be, not just to live and work. You can enjoy everything from great State Parks to incredible music,” said Governor Lamont. “We’re investing in our cities, our green spaces, and in transportation, and it’s paying off. Our State is a growing entertainment hub where more and more concerts are being hosted, movies are being filmed, and families are vacationing.”

