Newport Country Club Ranked a Top 100 Golf Course in the United States

Newport Country Club has once again earned its place among the elite golf courses in America. In its 2024-25 rankings, Golf.com listed Newport as the 77th best course in the United States, a seven-spot climb from the previous list.

Founded in 1893 and one of the five original clubs that helped form the United States Golf Association, Newport Country Club’s legacy is undeniable. But as Golf.com notes, the course isn’t simply a relic of the past—it’s a living, evolving masterpiece.

“Under the hand for many years of Ron Forse, this course only improved since Tiger Woods’ historic win over Buddy Marucci for the 1995 U.S. Amateur,” writes Golf.com. “The shapes and sizes of its bunkers are among the sport’s most diverse and serve as a timely reminder to modern architects that variety is a vital component to great architecture.”

The recognition reaffirms Newport Country Club as a national treasure in the golf world and further solidifies its place in history. It remains the sole representative from Rhode Island on the prestigious list, standing out in a field of highly competitive courses.

Newport’s recent ascension reflects ongoing efforts to enhance its features while preserving its storied charm. Forse’s influence has ensured that the course maintains its historic roots while adapting to the expectations of today’s golfers, keeping it fresh and challenging for players of all levels.

As a host of landmark events—from the inaugural U.S. Open in 1895 to Tiger Woods’ breakout win three decades ago to the U.S. Senior Open in 2024—Newport Country Club has etched itself into the annals of golf history.

Golf.com’s Top 10 Courses in U.S.

1. Pine Valley

2. Cypress Point

3. Shinnecock Hills

4. National Golf Links of America

5. Oakmont

6. Augusta National

7. Sand Hills

8. Merion (East)

9. Pebble Beach

10. Los Angeles (North)

