The Newport Mansions Offer Free Admission on MLK Day

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and what would have been King’s 95th birthday, The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering free general admission to the Newport Mansions on Monday, January 15.

The Breakers will be open for self-guided tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rosecliff will be open for self-guided tours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other mansions are closed for the season. Visitors are encouraged to download the Newport Mansions audio tour app to their smart device prior to arrival and bring their own earbuds or headsets.

