Watch Out! Rhode Island Warns Drivers of Deer Danger as Mating Season Heats Up

With days getting shorter and the rut in full swing, the Rhode Island DEM is issuing a stark warning to drivers: Keep your eyes peeled for deer darting across the road, especially during dawn and dusk. The state’s deer mating season is underway and will continue through early December. As bucks chase does, these animals are on the move—making November prime time for vehicle collisions.

“Deer are most active during these twilight hours, and the risk of a collision skyrockets,” DEM said in a statement. Last year alone, the state logged 1,347 deer-vehicle collisions. Each one is not just a potential life-or-death moment but also a financial hit, with the Federal Highway Administration estimating the average cost per crash at a staggering $6,717.

Here’s how you can avoid joining those stats:

Scan the shoulders: Keep your eyes on the edges of the road—deer often leap out from wooded areas without warning.

Keep your eyes on the edges of the road—deer often leap out from wooded areas without warning. Expect the unexpected: Where there’s one deer, there’s usually more.

Where there’s one deer, there’s usually more. Slow down: Stick to the speed limit—it gives you precious time to react to these fast-moving creatures.

Stick to the speed limit—it gives you precious time to react to these fast-moving creatures. Buckle up: You’re less likely to get hurt in a crash if you’re wearing your seatbelt.

You’re less likely to get hurt in a crash if you’re wearing your seatbelt. Don’t swerve: If a collision is unavoidable, brake hard and stay in your lane—veering off could lead to an even worse crash.

If you do hit a deer, DEM advises caution. A stunned animal could spring to life and injure you in its panic. Report any deer strikes to DEM’s 24-hour dispatch office at 401-222-3070, as well as local authorities and your insurance company.

White-tailed deer are a familiar sight across Rhode Island, and while the population thrives, it’s not without its challenges. Along with risky roadways, overpopulation can lead to damaged crops and nuisance complaints. DEM biologists say hunting remains the most effective method for keeping the deer population in check, ensuring a balance between nature and human needs.

So as mating season peaks, don’t just look out for other drivers—be on alert for deer, too.

