Thieves Using Key Fob Signals To Break Into Cars

Thieves across the nation are taking advantage of modern technology to steal valuables from inside vehicles, and often the vehicles as well.

Many new cars and trucks no longer require a key to unlock the doors and start the engine, instead using an electronic “fob” that transmits a radio signal to gain entry. Thieves use portable amplifiers to boost the signal of fobs that are kept too close to their vehicles to gain entry and steal valuables from inside. The vehicles could even be started and driven away but cannot be restarted once out of the range of the fob, so most crimes involving fob “hacking” involve property theft.

AAA recommends drivers take these precautions to lessen the chance of thieves getting into their vehicles…

Store key fobs as far away from the vehicle as possible and keep them in a metal container or a bag used to store toll transponders to interrupt the fob signal and prevent hacking.

Do not leave valuables such as navigation devices, purses, shopping bags or electronics in the vehicle.

If possible, park in a garage or well-lit area with security cameras

Do not place key fobs in a freezer or microwave oven which may damage the fobs and cost hundreds of dollars to replace.

