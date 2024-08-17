Timeless Colonial Revival in Little Compton Hits Market for $1,595,000

17 Austin Lane | Little Compton, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, 3,888 Square Feet | Offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,595,000.

Tucked away on a private lane off one of the region’s most picturesque country roads, this Antique Colonial Revival offers a harmonious blend of historical charm and modern sophistication. Set amidst 11.38 acres of pristine, private land and abutting conservation territory, this residence spans approximately 3,400 square feet of meticulously crafted living space.

From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by the warmth of reclaimed southern pine floors, the allure of antique fixtures, and the rustic elegance of exposed beams, all complemented by handcrafted hardware. The first floor features a generously sized primary suite, complete with a cozy sitting room, a spa-inspired bath, a walk-in closet with bespoke mahogany built-ins, a laundry area, and a private balcony overlooking the lush landscape.

The main level also boasts a distinguished library/office, two inviting fireplaces, and a grand living room that opens onto the expansive backyard. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring granite countertops, custom cabinetry, professional-grade appliances—including a brand-new refrigerator—and a charming farmhouse sink, all adjacent to an elegant dining room perfect for gatherings.

Upstairs, discover a second primary suite with an en-suite bath, access to a cedar-lined attic, two additional bedrooms, a shared full bath, and a second laundry area. A covered walkway connects the home to a two-car garage, above which lies a 740-square-foot heated studio—ideal for creative pursuits.

Recent updates include a whole-house generator, a comprehensive water treatment system, a new roof, and fresh paint both inside and out. The grounds are a true retreat, featuring mature landscaping, captivating stone walls, wooded paths, outbuildings, patios, decks, and a charming gazebo.

This exceptional property offers a rare opportunity to enjoy the serenity of country living while remaining within reach of modern conveniences. Buyer responsible for LCAC Tax at closing.

