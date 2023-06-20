House of the Week: Custom-Built Newport Coastal Cape Cod offered for $2,195,000

40 Red Cross Avenue. 4 bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, 3,444 sq ft. Offered by Lila Delman Compass

Location, Location, Location!

This Custom-Built Coastal Cape Cod is located on a beautiful 20,000 sq. ft. lot defined by a stone wall, mature plantings, circular drive and ample parking. Hardwood floors throughout, 1st floor Primary Suite with two individual walk-in closets, two private bathrooms, and WFH office. Two additional bedrooms with full bath, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, wood paneled family room off the kitchen with custom designed wood burning fireplace surrounded by handcrafted tiles and custom cabinetry.

The sun filled kitchen has large bay windows overlooking the deck and backyard, custom oak cabinets with designer hardware, floor to ceiling open pantry, charcoal granite countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast area with French doors to deck & backyard. 2nd floor has a cozy bedroom en suite bath with sitting area/WFH office, ADA accessible 21×26 great room with gas fireplace, half bath, office or potential 5th bedroom. This charming house has several ADA features; stair chair to second floor great room, flat thresholds throughout the 1st floor & a wheelchair lift in the garage. Plus two car garage, storage/wood shed, Generac Generator, city water & natural gas – R20 zone. Enjoy the convenience of living centrally located to the local restaurants, shopping, the Tennis Hall of Fame, the beaches, Cliff Walk, Newport Harbor and Newport Mansions. Fantastic residence or rendezvous destination. Don’t miss out on this gem!

