Naval Station Newport’s 2023 Salute to Summer Concert & Fireworks scheduled for August 26th

Naval Station Newport announced its annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks event will take place on Saturday, August 26th. Gates open to the public at 4 p.m. Authorized Department of Defense card holders are able to access the event beginning at 2 p.m.

The free, public event will feature performances by local bands and Navy Band Northeast. There will be activities for children and food vendors on site for the purchase of snacks, meals, and beverages. A fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

More details will be provided in the coming weeks. For now, save the date and plan to join for a great day of fun.

