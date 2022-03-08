Travel bookings to warm weather destinations spike as cabin fever sets in for Americans

Travelers, wanting to escape a cold and snowy winter, are booking trips to warmer destinations in record numbers according to new booking data from AAA. Flights, tours, car rentals and hotels booked for March, April and May to places like Florida, Mexico and Hawaii are up 211% over last year and 10% over 2019. AAA finds the top trending destinations for a spring vacation include sandy beaches, blue water, clear skies and something everyone is ready to leave behind – freezing temperatures.

“People taking tropical and beach vacations this time of year isn’t new,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “It’s the number of bookings we’re seeing, with increases in the triple digits over last year and even beating pre-pandemic volumes. The moral of the story is that people, more than ever, want to get away and enjoy a little taste of paradise.”

AAA data reveals reservations for places with warmer temperatures, beaches and outdoor activities increased 27% from December to January.

AAA’s Top Ten Warm Weather Destinations for Spring 2022

Beaches mostly top the list of where travelers plan to go this spring but some popular family vacation spots like Orlando or big cities like Las Vegas also made the cut. These destinations represent bookings for flights, tours, car rentals and hotels.

Orlando, FL Cancun, Mexico Honolulu, HI Las Vegas, NV Kahului, Maui, HI Phoenix, AZ Tampa, FL Ft. Lauderdale, FL Miami, FL Montego Bay, Jamaica

For those travelers looking to stay a little closer to home, road trips are still a popular choice. These are the top TripTik destinations as of January.

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Naples, FL Phoenix, AZ San Diego, CA Myrtle Beach, SC Tucson, AZ Sarasota, FL Tampa, FL Savannah, GA

Travelers who want to make the most of their warm weather holiday need the right vacation planning tools and should be mindful of any COVID-19-related travel safety guidance. To find the best a destination has to offer for both activities, attractions, accommodations and dining, check out AAA’s TourBooks and Diamond Ratings.

Traveling in 2022

“Plan, plan and plan some more,” added Twidale. “Traveling in 2022 is absolutely possible but doing your research, working with a trusted travel agent and purchasing travel insurance are all a must. Make reservations early as space is limited and prices are going up.”

Once the planning is done, keep these other tips in mind as you head out on your tropical vacation:

Purchase travel insurance to protect your investment, choosing one that provides coverage for travel interruption and additional expenses associated with COVID-19.

Notify credit card providers of your travel details (specify location and duration) to reduce the risk of cards being frozen due to unusual activity.

Bring proof of vaccination. It’s also a good idea to take a photo using your phone of your vaccination card and other important documents (like your passport) as a backup.

All air passengers two years of age and over entering the United States (including U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents) must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before departure or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days.

Pack masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes (sanitizing hand wipes are a good alternative) and disposable gloves in your carry-on bag.

For international flights, check with your airline for any required documents needed for your final destination.

Consider the additional expenses associated with flight delays or cancelations that could extend your time in a particular location.

For road trips, pack food, water, an emergency kit and a blanket in case you become stranded.

