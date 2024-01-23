Tree Trimming Job Turns Terrifying: Middletown Woman Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Workers with Rifle

A routine tree trimming job turned into a tense situation on Monday, when a 66-year-old woman, identified as Donna Benisch, allegedly threatened two employees with a rifle at her residence on Sherman Avenue.

The incident unfolded around 11:57 am when the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call from one of the tree trimming employees working at 14 Sherman Avenue. The employee reported that a neighbor, later identified as Benisch, confronted them verbally before brandishing a rifle in their direction. The woman then retreated into her house.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers established a perimeter around the residence, unsure of Benisch’s whereabouts. Efforts to make contact with her were unsuccessful, prompting the involvement of the Newport and Portsmouth Police Departments. A description of Benisch’s vehicle was provided, and nearby businesses were alerted to the situation.

At approximately 4:05 pm, members of the Newport Police Department located Benisch’s vehicle on Broadway and successfully apprehended her after searching businesses in the vicinity. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middletown Police Department, where she faced charges of felony assault.

The Newport County Special Response Team, in collaboration with the Middletown Police Department Detective Unit, conducted a search of Benisch’s residence at 143 Maple Avenue. During the search, they discovered the rifle allegedly used to threaten the tree trimming employees, only to find that it was a non-functioning replica. Additionally, a second working rifle was seized from the house.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

