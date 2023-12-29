Obituary: Paul A. Russo (1942-2023)

We regret to inform you that Paul A. Russo, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 after a brief but aggressive illness. Born in Newport, RI, son of the late Judge Gabriel D. and Mary (Wogan) Russo. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 59 years, MaryJane (Sisson) Russo.

He was raised on Cranston Ave and graduated from Roger’s High School Class of 1960 as a proud member of the 1959 RI state championship football team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served honorably in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he joined the Merchant Marines and worked on the Newport and Jamestown Ferry. He eventually landed in the technical field holding several positions for a variety of companies throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. He ultimately landed as the Director of Data Processing for Duracell Batteries until his retirement in 1992.

Paul and MaryJane were fortunate to have first lived as newlyweds in Manassas VA, and then as they welcomed children, returned home to Jamestown, RI. Later they lived in Danbury, Thomaston, Winchester, Goshen, and Burlington, CT. They retired to Biddeford, ME where they lived on the ocean for fifteen years before returning to CT.

Paul leaves many beloveds, including his daughter Deborah DeBisschop and her husband Mark, with whom he made his home in New Hartford, CT; son Michael P. Russo and his wife Karla of Barrington, RI; and son James A. Russo and his wife Jennifer of Thomaston, CT. Paul also leaves behind his brother, Bryan Russo and his wife Elisa of White Plains, NY. Paul was blessed with six grandchildren: Christian DeBisschop and his wife Alex; Zachary DeBisschop and his wife Chiara; Gabriel Russo and his wife Abby; Blaise Russo; Nicholas Russo and his wife Emily; and Hannah Gifford and her husband Ryan, as well as two great grandchildren, Lillian Russo and Frankie DeBisschop. Paul also leaves behind several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Paul’s request services will be a private celebration of life for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT, 06111.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

