U.S. Naval War College Celebrates June 2023 Graduation

The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) celebrated its in-residence summer graduation onboard Naval Station Newport, June 16.

Graduates included 468 students from senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses, including 103 international students representing 78 countries. Also included were 1,925 students having completed coursework through NWC’s College of Distance Education programs, 121 of whom attended the graduation in person.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, gave the commencement address, highlighting the mission the U.S. shares with its allies and partners.

“Today, we have a common mission: to promote security. To prevent war. And to accomplish that mission, we have to work together,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “As a team. Across agencies. Across borders. And that’s exactly what you have been training to do here.”

The distinguished graduates were Mr. George P. Manson III, U.S. government, who was awarded the Stephen B. Luce Award, and Maj. John C. Tramazzo, U. S. Army, who was awarded the William S. Sims Award.

The graduation ceremony also included the recognition of students for outstanding academic performance, including 16 resident students who graduated with highest distinction for ranking among the top 5 percent of their graduating class and 47 students with distinctions, for ranking among the top 15 percent.

At the ceremony’s end, Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, President of NWC, urged graduates never to cease their education.

“The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and it is imperative that you adapt, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve,” said Chatfield. “Seek knowledge relentlessly, embrace new ideas, and remain intellectually curious. Finally, remember that education is a lifelong journey, and that the most outstanding leaders are not afraid to grow.”

NWC students participate in a one-year graduate-level program that accommodates either in-resident or distance learning status. They earn Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) credits and either a diploma or a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Defense and Strategic Studies. Graduates comprise U.S. and international officers in the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and various U.S. civilian government employees.

Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885 and about 300 of today’s active-duty admirals, generals and senior executive service leaders are alumni. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the college has more than 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide. Approximately 10 percent of these alumni have become chief of their country’s respective navy.

Today, NWC delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision-makers and educating tomorrow’s leaders. The college provides educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop students’ ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.

