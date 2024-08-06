U.S. Naval War College Honors Faculty at 17th Annual Cloister Ceremony

The U.S. Naval War College hosted its 17th annual faculty Cloister today, celebrating the achievements of its faculty and welcoming new members at Naval Station Newport. The event gathered over 300 attendees, including both in-resident and distance education faculty, and was highlighted by an address from Rear Admiral Pete Garvin, NWC president.

Rear Adm. Garvin praised the college’s rigorous curriculum and distinguished faculty. “Our graduates are not only scholars but also critical thinkers, strategists, and warriors,” Garvin said. “We equip leaders with the education needed to out-think, out-decide, and out-fight any adversary.”

The ceremony recognized several faculty members for their exceptional contributions to teaching and research. Cmdr. Josh Hammond of the Policy and Strategy Department was honored with the Vice Admiral T.R. Weschler Award for Inspirational Teaching, acknowledging his blend of professional expertise, creativity, and enthusiasm.

Dr. Claudine L. Ferrell from the College of Distance Education received the Distinguished Fleet Service Award for her outstanding role in the Fleet Seminar Program at the Center for Naval Analysis in Arlington, VA.

Dr. Terence Roehrig of the National Security Affairs Department was awarded the Emeritus Award for his 18 years of dedicated service to NWC.

Col. Robert Gardner from the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School (MAWS) earned the Faculty Award for Excellence in Service, recognizing his exceptional service to the college and the broader community.

Cmdr. James Nordhill of the College of Maritime Operational Warfare (CMOW) received the Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching for his superb academic environment and educational contributions.

Dr. Margaret M. Polski and Dr. Sam Tangredi, both from the Wargaming Department and the Strategic and Operational Research Department respectively, were awarded the Faculty Award for Excellence in Research for their innovative contributions to the field.

Col. Craig R. Wonson of MAWS and Dr. Jahara “Franky” Matisek from the National Security Affairs Department were also honored with the Military Faculty Award for Excellence in Service and Research, respectively.

In addition to these awards, the ceremony acknowledged 40 faculty members for their significant contributions to student learning, 35 for notable publications, and several others for promotions based on excellence in teaching, research, and service.

Dr. Stephen Mariano, NWC provost, emphasized the broader impact of faculty efforts. “The influence that our teaching has on students extends far beyond the classroom,” Mariano said. “The influence of our research on the Navy affects the Nation and the world.”

The ceremony also introduced 45 new faculty members joining the college this academic year. The NWC’s faculty play a crucial role in advancing its mission through cutting-edge research, advising fleet and joint leaders, designing and facilitating wargames, authoring warfighting manuals, and hosting academic conferences on national security and defense topics.

