Conanicut Yacht Club Opens Registration for 97th Around the Island Race

The Conanicut Yacht Club is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the highly anticipated 97th Around the Island Race, set to take place on Sunday, September 1st, 2024, during Labor Day Weekend. The race will kick off at 11 a.m., featuring an 18-mile lap around Jamestown, and will be followed by the season’s most anticipated party on the CYC lawn.

Renowned for its competitive edge and sense of camaraderie, the Around the Island Race is expected to draw a fleet of 100 boats. This annual event is a grand celebration of the summer sailing season, bringing together enthusiasts from across the region.

Spectators will also find plenty to enjoy as they watch the impressive lineup of boats navigate past iconic landmarks including Beavertail Lighthouse, Fort Wetherill, Fort Getty, and beneath the Jamestown and Newport Bridges.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 1st, 2024

Sunday, September 1st, 2024 First Warning: 10:55 a.m.

10:55 a.m. Course: 18-mile lap around Jamestown (direction announced on race morning)

18-mile lap around Jamestown (direction announced on race morning) Eligibility: Open to monohull and multihull boats with a minimum LOA of 22 feet and a maximum LOA of 80 feet. All boats must hold a valid PHRF-NB certificate with a rating of 280 or lower.

Open to monohull and multihull boats with a minimum LOA of 22 feet and a maximum LOA of 80 feet. All boats must hold a valid PHRF-NB certificate with a rating of 280 or lower. Registration Link: Register Here

Register Here Entry Fee: $175

$175 Late Fees: $35 applied after 5:00 p.m. on August 23rd

$35 applied after 5:00 p.m. on August 23rd After Race BBQ and Awards Party: Tickets are not included in the entry fee. Tickets will be available for purchase starting August 9, 2024, via Yacht Scoring.

Participants and spectators alike are encouraged to take part in this historic race and enjoy a day full of sailing and festivities.

Additionally, a cherished tradition of the regatta is the annual poster designed by local artist Hillary Dutton. This year’s poster features the historic Horsehead home, a nod to Dutton’s long-standing connection with the race, having created her first design for the 84th Around the Island Race thirteen years ago. You can view past posters here.

