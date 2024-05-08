Newport Contemporary Ballet’s ‘Frames of Mind’ Set for May 16th – 18th at the Waterfire Arts Center

Newport Contemporary Ballet has lifted the curtain on the much-anticipated details of its 2024 Frontier Series production titled “Frames of Mind.” Scheduled to take place at the Waterfire Arts Center located at 475 Valley St, Providence, RI 02809, the performance will run from May 16th to May 18th, with each show commencing at 8:00 pm.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Danielle Genest, Newport Contemporary Ballet promises an evening of dance that ventures deep into the intricacies of the mind, exploring the profound link between movement and memory. With a focus on live performance’s visceral connection with audiences, “Frames of Mind” aims to provide a unique perspective on the complexities of human cognition.

The program kicks off with compelling and captivating pieces by renowned choreographers Mark Harootian and Rodney Rivera. However, it is the second half of the evening that holds a particularly poignant resonance, as it will feature the world premiere of a piece by Ms. Genest herself. This original creation delves into the profound impact of Alzheimer’s Disease, shedding light on the toll it exacts on individuals and their loved ones.

Reflecting on her artistic endeavor, Genest expressed humility at the opportunity to delve into such a heart-wrenching subject matter. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to delve into this heartbreakingly complex subject and explore the inner workings of our minds with a focus on the devastating effects that Alzheimer’s has on us and our loved ones,” she remarked.

Yet, Genest’s exploration is not limited to personal emotion; it is also grounded in scientific inquiry. In an effort to ensure accuracy and authenticity, she has been in discussions with clinicians and mental health professionals from the Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Program. By incorporating insights from these experts, Genest aims to create a piece that not only resonates on an emotional level but also offers a nuanced portrayal of neurodegenerative disease.

As Newport Contemporary Ballet prepares to present “Frames of Mind” to audiences, it invites attendees to embark on a journey that promises to be both artistically enriching and intellectually stimulating. More information about the event and ticketing can be found on the organization’s website at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org.

