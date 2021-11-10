US Sailing announces two additions to its leadership team

US Sailing has announced two additions to its leadership team heading into the end of 2021. Jon Persch (Bristol, R.I.) will be joining US Sailing as Chief Marketing Officer and Andrew Clouston (Newport, R.I.) will be joining as the Senior Vice President, Programs and Services.

Jon Persch, Chief Marketing Officer, brings a vast array of experience to his role with US Sailing having built his career across both the domestic and international sports landscape. With over 27 years of experience within the sports marketing industry, Persch is responsible for integrated sports and communications marketing across the US Sailing Association and the US Sailing Team. Prior to joining US Sailing, Persch served in the Chief Commercial Officer for USA Rugby in Boulder, Colorado and Chief Commercial Officer for Major League Rugby. He has also held senior executive positions for WWE, Creative Artists Agency and United Entertainment Group – Edelman over the course of his career. No stranger to the NGB and Team USA space, while at USA Rugby, Persch was part of the senior leadership team responsible for the inclusion of the Rugby 7’s in the Olympic Games and the United States’ successful bid for the Rugby 7’s World Cup in 2018. A New England native, Persch did his undergraduate work at the University of New Hampshire, where he was a varsity athlete. After playing international rugby, he later completed his MBA/MS in Sports Commerce at the University of Memphis. Jon has officially made the move from Boulder, CO to join the team, is single, and now resides in Bristol, Rhode Island.

“It truly is an honor to come back to the NGB space and be able to contribute to the US Sailing Membership’s enjoyment of sailing as well as come back to Team USA and contribute, in some small way, to the success of our US Sailing Team athletes and coaches,” says Persch. “We’re one sport and one association and I look forward to being a part of our continued growth and success.”

Andrew Clouston joins US Sailing as the Senior Vice President of Programs and Services and is responsible for youth and adult programs, competition, education, offshore, race administration, and information technology. Andrew brings a great depth of experience from an accomplished background in the sport including thirteen years with Yachting New Zealand, the National Governing Body for sailing in New Zealand, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Andrew’s former roles also include Nominated Expert and Regional Development Coordinator for World Sailing as well as Maritime New Zealand’s Operations Manager for the 36th America’s Cup. Andrew has contributed to the sport serving on World Sailing’s Para World Sailing Committee and Development and Regions Committee. In addition, he was a Board Member for the New Zealand chapter of Young Professionals in Yachting, a professional group that supports continuing education within the industry, networking and ultimately facilitating success for young professionals within the worldwide yachting business community. Originally, from Auckland, New Zealand, with a Business degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Auckland, Andrew has been involved in almost all facets of the sport, as a competitive dinghy and keelboat sailor, a coach, recreationally and as a race official. Andrew relocated to the United States this year with his wife Kathleen, a Michigan native, and their young daughter, and currently live in Newport, Rhode Island.

“I am excited to join the talented staff, board and volunteers at US Sailing,” says Clouston. “I am looking forward to sharing my experiences, working together and advancing the sport for the enjoyment of all. I consider it a privilege to work for a sport I love. As a life-long sailor, I know how much sailing can enhance people’s lives. I look forward to contributing to growing that and creating new opportunities in the future.”

The additions of Persch and Clouston round out the revamped US Sailing Leadership team which include:

Heather Monoson as Chief Financial Officer in June 2020

Jill Nosach as Chief Development Officer in November 2020

Paul Cayard as Executive Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing in March 2021

Alan Ostfield as Chief Executive Officer in May 2021

The new leadership team, constructed by US Sailing President Cory Sertl and her Board of Directors, is a representation of the dedication to excellence which has been a cornerstone of Sertl’s Presidency.

“Over the past year and a half, we have all faced challenges like none of us have ever seen before, but we have hit them head on and have overcome the hurdles to come out stronger on the other side”, commented Sertl. “I am very excited for this new era of US Sailing, and the leadership team that we have put into place is well-poised to guide and support the talented staff, dedicated volunteers, and passionate sailors across the country.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jon and Andrew to the US Sailing family, as they are great additions to and complement our talented staff already in place, and round out our Senior Leadership team”, commented Alan Ostfield, CEO of US Sailing. “They both bring significant experience and knowledge to share with the US Sailing community, and both have a deep understanding of where we want to bring our organization and sport over the coming years.”

Persch and Clouston officially started at US Sailing on October 25th and are both working out of US Sailing headquarters in Bristol, Rhode Island.

