Victoria Cimino Named President and CEO of Discover Newport

The Discover Newport Board of Directors has named Victoria Cimino as the organization’s new president and CEO following a nationwide search. Cimino, a seasoned destination marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in hospitality and branding, will assume the role on March 17, 2025.

The selection process concluded with a unanimous vote, solidifying Cimino’s appointment to lead the nonprofit destination marketing organization. She currently serves as principal of Cimino Consulting and previously held the position of president and CEO at Visit Williamsburg, overseeing tourism efforts for Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown, Virginia.

“The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Victoria Cimino as the new President & CEO of Discover Newport,” said T.R. McGrath, chairman of the Board of Directors. “In Evan Smith’s 35 years with the organization, he has been an absolute pillar in the Newport and Bristol County hospitality communities, and we thank him for serving our destination with his incredible leadership and vision. Victoria has a proven track record with hospitality and destination marketing, economic growth, and community engagement. Building on Discover Newport’s past successes, we welcome the opportunity to work with Victoria and the Discover Newport team to create many new successes.”

Cimino brings a wealth of experience in tourism management. Prior to leading Visit Williamsburg, she served as director of the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development and director of international marketing for the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. Her involvement extends to several industry organizations, including the U.S. Travel Association’s board of directors, Discover New England, and the National Council of State Tourism Directors. She currently sits on Destinations International’s board of directors.

“I am honored to step into the role of president & CEO at Discover Newport, following the incredible leadership of Evan Smith,” Cimino said. “His dedication and vision have made a lasting impact on Newport and its neighboring coastal communities, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation. Newport is a world-class destination, and I am excited to work alongside area partners to drive sustainable tourism, foster economic growth, and continue showcasing the unique charm of this remarkable region.”

Cimino will lead Discover Newport in promoting the region’s nine townships, which include Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren. The organization is dedicated to enhancing tourism and supporting economic growth throughout Newport and Bristol Counties.

