(VIDEO) Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Collision, Vehicles Fall Into Water

A 948-foot Singapore-flagged cargo vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning, resulting in its collapse into the Patapsco River shortly before 1:30 a.m. Initial reports indicate that at least a dozen vehicles plunged 184 feet into the 47-degree water below.

Authorities are calling this a mass casualty event.

“I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Detective Niki Fennoy said in a statement.

Rescue divers were dispatched to search for survivors.

The 1.6-mile-long bridge, which is part of I-695, was built in 1977 and crosses into Baltimore’s harbor. Approximately 30,000 vehicles use the bridge every day.

Francis Scott Key, after whom the bridge is named, is thought to have been seated close to the bridge’s location when he observed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814. This experience is believed to have inspired him to pen the lyrics of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

