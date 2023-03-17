(VIDEO) Middletown Police hold press conference regarding suspicious death of John Edward Corbett

The Middletown Police held a press conference Friday morning to discuss the suspicious death of John Edward Corbett, 39, of Middletown. Corbett was found dead Tuesday in his home on West Main Road Road after a call for a wellness check.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Edward Corbett family on behalf of the Middletown Police Department and the town of Middletown,” said Middletown Police Chief Anthony Pesare.

The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined and is being investigated by the Middletown Police Department Detective Division and the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office.

“As we await the medical examiner’s conclusion it would be premature for anyone to speculate about the nature of John’s passing,” Chief Pesare said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Lieutenant Tim Beck at 401-846-1144 ext. 7017 or tbeck@middletownri.com.

