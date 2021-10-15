Wally’s is moving to Thames Street

Wally’s Hot Dog Cart is moving on up and going brick and mortar! That’s right, everyone’s favorite saugy dog is moving into 464 Thames Street, the location of the recently closed Harry’s Burger Bar.

Owners Brad and Morgan Head have teamed up with a local investor to realize their brick and mortar dreams and they have some great plans for his new location which will sell gourmet smash burgers, gourmet saugy dogs, gourmet chicken sandwiches, shakes, craft beer, fine wines and spirits.

The Heads come from a bit of royalty in the hot dog world with Morgan’s Aunt Mary O’Brien, the CEO of Saugy Inc, the famous family owned business founded by Alphonse Saugy in the late 1800s, it was a staple of the old Canal Street provisions district located at 274 and 285 Canal Street in Providence, RI for decades.

“Morgan and I purchased a cart from from her Aunt in 2016 and played around with it doing 1-2 events during the summer,” Head says recalling their beginning days. “In 2019, when my hours got cut during the winter for bartending, I decided to try to make my own business out of it, so I got all the proper licensing and opened a proper LLC Wally’s Hot Dog Cart LLC. We named it after our golden doodle, Wally who loves hotdogs. By may of 2019 the cart was booked 7 days a week through September. I quit bartending and took the leap of self employment. We started with one cart, now we have two carts, two “pop-up” set ups, a brick and mortar, and a Weiner Wagon coming soon.”

Head expects the restaurant to open later this fall after some renovations.

Think Shake Shack meets your new favorite sports bar. Much more to come on this!

