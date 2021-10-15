Watch Hill waterfront estate sells for $8.5 Million

Lila Delman Compass continues to lead the market in Washington County with the significant sale of 3 Kidds Way in Watch Hill for $8,500,000. Lori Joyal, Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the seller in this transaction. This marks the second highest sale in Westerly this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Lila Delman Compass ranks as the number one firm in Washington County with over $323,000,000 in sales volume year-to-date, a $120,000,000 lead over their closest competitor, according to data maintained by the statewide Rhode Island, MLS. The firm reports that at the end of the third quarter of 2021, their sales volume was up over 25% year-over-year. Lila Delman Compass is also pleased to recognize Lori Joyal as the top producing individual agent in the state of Rhode Island. Joyal has sold over $95,000,000 so far this year.*

“I was grateful to bring this transaction to fruition for my clients,” commented Lori Joyal. “Across the state demand has remained high for waterfront property. As we look towards the close of 2021, I am encouraged to see market activity remaining strong for the year ahead.”

Nestled on 1.78 seaside acres, this coastal home is one of Watch Hill’s select few premium oceanfront residences. Walk from your own stairs onto one of the most beautiful beaches in Rhode Island. Enjoy an in-ground pool with pool house, hot tub and fire pit for outdoor entertaining. Spend time making memories with family and friends in this five bedroom, four and one half bathroom oceanfront oasis. The main floor presents an open concept with a first floor bedroom, a family room, a living room along with a fabulous kitchen and dining area leading to a screened in porch. The master suite has a private deck/balcony overlooking the ocean.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!