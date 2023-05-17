Warren man charged for possession of ghost gun, selling THC vape cartridges to students

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Warren man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with multiple offenses including possession of a ghost gun and selling marijuana stemming from an investigation by the Bristol and Warren police departments into the prevalence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges within Mt. Hope High School.

On April 20, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Dakota Rioux (age 19) by way of criminal information, with one count of possession of marijuana (1kg to 5kg), one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver THC, one count of possession of a ghost gun while possessing with intent to deliver marijuana and THC, one count of possession of a ghost gun, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, and one count of keeping or maintaining a common nuisance.

As alleged in the criminal information, in January 2022, Bristol Police began investigating complaints concerning the possible sale of marijuana and THC vape cartridges at Mt. Hope High School. Investigators identified the defendant as a suspect and began surveilling his Warren residence, and allegedly observed behavior indicating the sale of drugs.

On the morning of April 19, 2022, officers from the Bristol and Warren police departments, with assistance from the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home and seized a Polymer80 9mm ghost gun, approximately $51,000 in cash, several kilograms of marijuana, approximately 340 THC vape cartridges, and drug paraphernalia. The defendant was arrested that morning and is being held without bail.

The defendant is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on June 19, 2023, in Providence County Superior Court.

