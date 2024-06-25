Waste Management Adjusts Trash Pickup Schedule Due to U.S. Senior Open: Collections Start at 4:30 AM on June 26

Residents of Ocean Drive and Castle Hill should prepare for an early wake-up call this Wednesday, June 26, due to road closures related to the U.S. Senior Open. Waste Management will commence trash and recycling collections at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate the event.

Affected Streets:

Starting at 4:30 a.m.: Harrison Ave from Beacon Hill Rd to Ocean Ave Ridge Rd Ella Terrace Castle Hill Ave Commonwealth Ave Chartier Circle Mary Jane Ln Winans Ave Atlantic Ave Ocean Ave from Castle Hill Ave to Brenton State Park



Collection on these streets will be completed by 5:30 a.m. Residents are asked to ensure their bins are placed out in advance to facilitate timely collection.

Starting at approximately 5:30 a.m.: Ocean Ave from Harrison to Coggeshall Ave Hammersmith Rd Brenton Rd Cherry Creek Rd Beacon Hill Rd



Waste Management appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation during this time. Regular collection schedules will resume next week.

