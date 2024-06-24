A Floral Homecoming: Newport Flower Show Returns to Rosecliff

Last weekend, the Newport Flower Show made a grand return to Rosecliff from June 21-23, embracing the theme “At Home.” This year’s show celebrated the beauty of florals and horticulture that enhance our living spaces, showcasing a captivating relationship between flowers and the homes they adorn.

Event Highlights:

Friday, June 21:

The event kicked off with Lucy Hunter, a renowned landscape designer and author, presenting “The Flower Hunter: Creating a Floral Love Story Inspired by the Landscape” at 10 am.

At 2 pm, Lucy Hunter joined Sandra Sigman, owner of the French-inspired shop Les Fleurs, for “French Blooms,” a session on floral arrangements inspired by Paris and beyond.

Saturday, June 22:

Lucy Hunter returned at 10 am to continue her session on creating a floral love story inspired by the landscape.

At 12 pm, Dr. Beth Brantley from Bartlett Tree Experts discussed “The Past, Present, and Future of Beech Trees: Beech Leaf Disease and Beyond.”

The afternoon featured a collaborative session at 2 pm with Ariella Chezar, master floral designer, and Lucy Hunter on “Home in Bloom: Lessons for Creating Floral Beauty in Every Room.”

Sunday, June 23:

The day began with another session of “French Blooms” by Sandra Sigman and Lucy Hunter at 10 am.

Melissa Reavis from Hollander Design Group spoke at 12 pm on “The Landscape of Home: Biodiversity in Residential Garden Settings.”

The final session of the show, “The Flower Hunter: Creating a Floral Love Story Inspired by the Landscape,” was presented by Lucy Hunter at 2 pm.

Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, expressed her delight at Rosecliff’s rejuvenation. “During last year’s Flower Show, Rosecliff was closed for extensive restoration work, which we completed later that summer. Now Rosecliff looks fabulous with its exterior gleaming, a new ballroom floor, a refurbished back terrace, restored statuary and fountains, and much more. It will once again make the ideal setting for this wonderful event.”

The show also featured the popular Botanical Arts division, where artists showcased creative interpretations of household items such as dolls, picture frames, and pets. In addition to these artistic displays, dozens of floral designs and hundreds of horticultural specimens competed for prestigious awards judged by the Newport Flower Show Committee.

The picturesque oceanside back lawn of Rosecliff hosted a vibrant Marketplace, offering visitors an array of floral and plant options, home decor items, and fashionable accessories.

The Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff proved to be a splendid celebration of floral artistry and horticultural excellence, delighting attendees with its diverse displays and expert-led sessions.

