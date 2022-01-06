(WATCH) Biden Rips Into Trump, Blames Him for January 6th Insurrection

President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall to mark one year since rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Biden rips into former President Donald Trump as he calls upon the nation to reflect on the events of Jan. 6 while looking forward, and calls out the “three big lies” being pushed by Trump.

