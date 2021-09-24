(WATCH) Biden says border agents on horses ‘will pay’ for treatment of Haitians

President Joe Biden on Friday said that border patrol agents on horseback whose actions in Del Rio, Texas have sparked a public outcry “will pay”, calling their actions “outrageous” and vowing the agents responsible will be punished

“It’s horrible what you saw. To see people like they did, with horses, running them over, people being strapped, it’s outrageous,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question at the White House.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” Biden said.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay … there will be consequences” — Biden on images of Border Patrol agents on horseback using reins against migrants pic.twitter.com/jdDxZEAv0X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2021

Vice President Harris also spoke out Friday during an appearance on “The View”.

“As we all know it evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery,” Harris said. “There needs to be consequences and accountability. Human beings should not be treated that way.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has already launched an investigation that is expected to be completed by next week.

The administration has also temporarily suspended horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas.



Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!