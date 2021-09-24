Here’s how you can view the 12 Metres racing for the North American Championships this weekend in Newport

After racing on Sunday, the fleet will moor and “dress ship” off the New York Yacht Club in Newport Harbor (approximately 2:30) in honor of Harry H. Anderson, Jr. The 12 Metres also can be viewed dockside at Fort Adams on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25) after 4:00 p.m. when they will gather at Sail Newport for the 12 Metre North American awards celebration and Sunday morning (Sept. 26) prior to 11:00 a.m. when the fleet departs from Fort Adams for Castle Hill and the start of the Memorial Race.

More about this event:

⫸ The 12 Metre North American Championship takes place Thursday through Saturday (September 23-25) and provides a steppingstone for teams preparing for the next 12 Metre World Championship, scheduled for September 2022 in Newport. (The Worlds were last held here in 2019 when 22 boats from six countries competed and Ida Lewis Yacht Club won US Sailing’s prestigious St. Petersburg Trophy for its role in orchestrating the event.)

⫸ The 12 Metres are sleek, powerful sloops (approximately 70 feet in length) that competed for the America’s Cup between the years of 1958 to 1987.

⫸ Harry Anderson, a Newporter who passed away in 2020 at age 98, devoted his life to racing and its rules and was instrumental in developing the 12 Metre Class during and after the 12 Metre America’s Cup era. He served on the New York Yacht Club’s (NYYC) Race Committee when it ran the America’s Cup and the Club’s Selection Committee for selecting the NYYC’s defender for the America’s Cup. He also co-founded the International 12 Metre Association and is one of the reasons the 12 Metre Class is vibrant and racing in Europe and the U.S. today.

