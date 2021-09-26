Get your tickets for ‘Below Deck’ star Chef Ben’s 4-course dinner at The Deck

Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo TV’s “Below Deck” is doing a residency at The Deck in Newport, RI this Wednesday, September 29th with seatings at 6pm and 8pm. Kick back with some cocktails and let Chef Ben prepare an amazing four-course meal for you.

1st Course:

– NE Crab Cake sampler

Mini New England crab cakes, trio of dipping sauces

2nd Course:

Intermezzo- Cucumber Jalapeño Gazpacho shooter

3rd Course:

Entree- Cedar Plank Grilled Striper, shaved Vegetable salad

4th Course:

Dessert- Apple Galette, Espresso Mascarpone Ice Cream, dehydrated apple

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out!

