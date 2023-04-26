WaterFire Providence Announces 2023 Lighting Schedule

WaterFire Providence announced the 2023 WaterFire season which currently includes seven full lightings and five partial lightings.

WaterFire favorites like the Clear Currents Community Paddling Night and the Flames of Hope Celebration supported by The Gloria Gemma Foundation will return in August and September. Notably, WaterFire will also partner with PVDFest, an annual arts and culture festival held in downtown Providence, for a full lighting on September 9, 2023. Additionally, the season will conclude with WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans on November 4, 2023, a full lighting to honor and recognize the contributions of veterans.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 WaterFire season on the first-ever WaterFire Day, our #Art4Impact initiative continues to highlight the intersection of art and community engagement, with WaterFire’s lightings serving as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and vibrancy in the city of Providence,” said Peter A. Mello Managing Director + coCEO of WaterFire Providence. “This year’s season includes an exciting lineup of full and partial lightings, made possible with the support of our generous sponsors and community partners; and we invite everyone to join us throughout the season to experience the magic of WaterFire and the beauty of our city.”

2023 WaterFire Lighting Schedule

Saturday, April 1

Supported by United Way of Rhode Island & 401Gives

Partial Lighting, Memorial Park

Sunset ( 7:10 pm ) – 9:30 pm

Wednesday, April 19

WaterFire Day Season Kick-Off &

Strike the Match #SparkTheAppetite Fundraiser

Partial Lighting, Memorial Park

Sunset ( 7:30 pm ) – 9:30 pm

Saturday, June 3

Supported by Rhode Island School of Design

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 8:15 pm ) – Midnight

Sunday, June 18

Supported by The 28th North American Catalysis Society Meeting

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin

Sunset ( 8:23 pm ) – 10:30 pm

Saturday, June 24

Supported by Textron Charitable Trust

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 8:24 pm ) – Midnight

Friday, July 14

Supported by Check the Stigma Hockey Classic to benefit Horizon Healthcare Partners

Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin

Sunset ( 8:19 pm ) – 10:30 pm

Saturday, July 22

Supported by Amica Insurance & Bank of America

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 8:13 pm ) – Midnight

Saturday, August 19

Supported by Cox Business & Cox Media

Clear Currents Fire Community Paddling Night

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 7:40 pm ) – Midnight

Saturday, September 2

Labor Day Weekend

Partial Lighting

Sunset ( 7:17 pm ) – 11:00 pm

Saturday, September 9

Supported by Providence Tourism Council & Fidelity Investments

Full Lighting, PVDFest

Sunset ( 7:05 pm ) – Midnight

Saturday, September 30

Supported by Rhode Island Department of Education, XQ Institute, Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 6:29 pm ) – 11:00 pm

Saturday, November 4

WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 5:36 pm ) – 10:00 pm

