WaterFire Providence Announces 2023 Lighting Schedule

WaterFire Providence announced the 2023 WaterFire season which currently includes seven full lightings and five partial lightings.
WaterFire favorites like the Clear Currents Community Paddling Night and the Flames of Hope Celebration supported by The Gloria Gemma Foundation will return in August and September. Notably, WaterFire will also partner with PVDFest, an annual arts and culture festival held in downtown Providence, for a full lighting on September 9, 2023. Additionally, the season will conclude with WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans on November 4, 2023, a full lighting to honor and recognize the contributions of veterans.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 WaterFire season on the first-ever WaterFire Day, our #Art4Impact initiative continues to highlight the intersection of art and community engagement, with WaterFire’s lightings serving as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and vibrancy in the city of Providence,” said Peter A. Mello Managing Director + coCEO of WaterFire Providence. “This year’s season includes an exciting lineup of full and partial lightings, made possible with the support of our generous sponsors and community partners; and we invite everyone to join us throughout the season to experience the magic of WaterFire and the beauty of our city.”
2023 WaterFire Lighting Schedule
Saturday, April 1
Supported by United Way of Rhode Island & 401Gives
Partial Lighting, Memorial Park
Sunset ( 7:10 pm ) – 9:30 pm
Wednesday, April 19
WaterFire Day Season Kick-Off &
Strike the Match #SparkTheAppetite Fundraiser
Partial Lighting, Memorial Park
Sunset ( 7:30 pm ) – 9:30 pm
Saturday, June 3
Supported by Rhode Island School of Design
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 8:15 pm ) – Midnight
Sunday, June 18
Supported by The 28th North American Catalysis Society Meeting
Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin
Sunset ( 8:23 pm ) – 10:30 pm
Saturday, June 24
Supported by Textron Charitable Trust
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 8:24 pm ) – Midnight
Friday, July 14
Supported by Check the Stigma Hockey Classic to benefit Horizon Healthcare Partners
Partial Lighting, Waterplace Basin
Sunset ( 8:19 pm ) – 10:30 pm
Saturday, July 22
Supported by Amica Insurance & Bank of America
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 8:13 pm ) – Midnight
Saturday, August 19
Supported by Cox Business & Cox Media
Clear Currents Fire Community Paddling Night
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 7:40 pm ) – Midnight
Saturday, September 2
Labor Day Weekend
Partial Lighting
Sunset ( 7:17 pm ) – 11:00 pm
Saturday, September 9
Supported by Providence Tourism Council & Fidelity Investments
Full Lighting, PVDFest
Sunset ( 7:05 pm ) – Midnight
Saturday, September 30
Supported by Rhode Island Department of Education, XQ Institute, Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 6:29 pm ) – 11:00 pm
Saturday, November 4
WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans
Full Lighting
Sunset ( 5:36 pm ) – 10:00 pm
