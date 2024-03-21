Coast Guard Seeks Public Input on Safety Zones for Revolution Wind Farm Debacle

The Coast Guard initiated a public comment period Thursday for proposed temporary safety zones during construction of facilities within the Revolution Wind Farm project area approximately 17 miles southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island.

The proposal is to establish 67 temporary safety zones with a 500-meter radius surrounding 65 wind turbine generators and two offshore substations which would be enforced individually as construction progresses from one structure location to the next between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2027.

The complete Notice of Proposed Rulemaking published in the Federal Register, including a brief summary, background, purpose, legal basis and discussion of public comments can be viewed and printed at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/21/2024-05992/safety-zone-revolution-wind-farm-project-area-outer-continental-shelf-lease-ocs-a-0486-offshore#open-comment.

Questions about the proposed safety zones can be directed to Craig Lapiejko in the First Coast Guard District’s Waterways Management division at (617) 603-8592 or via email at Craig.D.Lapiejko@uscg.mil.

All comments are due by April 22 and can be submitted by visiting https://www.regulations.gov/document/USCG-2024-0134-0001 and clicking the blue Comment button on the upper left-hand side of the screen. Commenters are asked to include the docket number (2024-0134) for this rulemaking, indicate the specific section of the document the comment applies to and the reason for each suggestion or recommendation.

