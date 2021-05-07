Well that didn’t take long! The 2021 HGTV Dream Home is for sale

So….it seems that the dude who won the HGTV 2021 Dream Home in Portsmouth, RI isn’t going to be living in it.

Just over a week ago, HGTV announced that some bread delivery guy in Texas won the 2021 HGTV Dream Home. Sweet, right? Well one problem, he has to pay income taxes on the win and $22,750 a year in property taxes. Not a bad problem to have but a problem nonetheless.

The entire prize package included the home, $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World. So it look like bread guy is keeping the cash and perhaps the motorhome but the house is now on the market for $2.39 million.

Here’s the listing

The HGTV Dream Home 2021 located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island could now be yours! Located on the Sakonnet River, this 3, 300-square-foot home is an absolute dream just 10 miles away from beautiful downtown Newport. Built by JPS Construction and Design, the three-story contemporary Cape Cod style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The home’s famous interior designer, Brian Patrick Flynn, describes it, “full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern.” The sale includes all of the furniture, artwork and decor.

The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, located off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and lots of storage.

The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the main bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled. Perfect for those who love to entertain, the rooftop deck has impressive views so you can take in the beauty of stunning water views.

The backyard offers something for everyone, from a custom outdoor kitchen to multiple outdoor living areas and a putting green. This multi-level backyard space makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors year-round.

