Obituary: Sandra Butler (1940-2025)

Sandra Marie Butler, 85, of Portsmouth, R.I. and Bradenton, Fla. passed away peacefully Thursday February 13, 2025 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy was born January 20, 1940 to the late Joseph Farfalla and Margaret (Piscione) Furtado in Trenton N.J. and was a Rogers High School graduate.

Sandy worked as a dedicated secretary for the Newport School Department for over 30 years, and also enjoyed the time she worked as a waitress at Giovanni’s Restaurant in Newport. It was on the golf course at the Green Valley Country Club and in the sun-soaked warmth of Bradenton, FL, where she truly thrived. Sandy was an avid golfer and was incredibly proud of her two holes-in-one – moments she loved to recount. Whether she was enjoying the beaches, soaking up the sun by the pool with a good book, challenging friends at cards, or occasionally visiting the local casino, Sandy embraced every moment and lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her children, Paul A. Clarke of Middletown, David A. Clarke (Sheri) of Portsmouth, Sandra M. O’Connor (Chris) of Newport, her grandchildren Nathan O’Connor (Emily) of Newport, Allie O’Connor (Hector) of Newport, Timothy Clarke (Aubrey) of Portsmouth, Courtney Clarke (Anthony) of Tiverton, Jack Clarke (Helena) of Cranston, Olivia Clarke of Williamsburg, VA, and Benjamin Vincent of Portsmouth, and her 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Buzzy) Butler, her stepfather, William Furtado Sr., her brother, William Furtado Jr. and her companion, Robert Fitzgerald.

A Celebration of Sandy’s life will be held on May 24, 2025 at Green Valley Country Club, 371 Union St., Portsmouth, from 2:00-4:00.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 438 East Main Rd., Middletown, RI 02842, www.visitingnursehh.org

