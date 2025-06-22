What She’s Having: From Boats to Bars, This is Where the Girls Are

Where my girls at? Is there anything more joyful in a Newport, RI summer than a sundress, flats, and a long, leisurely hang with your bestie over freshy-fresh cocktails and a few nibbles? Add solid people-watching and it’s gold.

While I bristle a bit at the term “girl dinner,” if the food fits, nosh it. Broadly translated as a simple substitute for a meal—at a restaurant in Newport, Caesar salad, a side of fries, and an icy, chilled martini work, but cheese, crackers, and pickles with a glass of wine at home qualify too—the term can refer to whatever morsels you put together for what we used to call a chat-and-chew.

You could switch up your flats for a cute heel (or not) and settle in at the bar at Flora in the Gardiner House for a stylish bite in a stunning atmosphere. This elegant restaurant, the latest of the see-and-be-seen spots on the island, has both indoor and outdoor bars and a comfy lounge, along with superb staff—from host to bartender to server and manager.

My call for a bite: yellowfin tuna crudo with lemon vinaigrette, capers, chili flake, olive oil, and Maldon salt, and a tostada trio made with Flora’s own sourdough, topped with smoked bluefish, shaved Ibérico ham and tomato, and creamy burrata and arugula. Add vodka martinis with blue cheese-stuffed olives, and bonus if your bartender is the charming and all-pro Abdul. Pow.

Planning a girls’ weekend in Newport? Entertaining a group of bachelorettes in Rhode Island? Flora’s late-night scene, including a breathtaking outdoor deck with its view of the yachts docked below, is where all the cute boys go. The sweeping staircase and walls covered in stunning floral wallpaper offer the selfie background brides dream of.

Next up for a chill, girls’ dinner vibe is the Clarke Cooke House, whose Candy Store and Midway bars are the perfect perch for people-watching and catching up. In summer, the out-of-this-world Summer Sushi selection gets you started. I always go for a salmon, avocado, shrimp, and tobiko-topped Abi Roll and a plate of oysters at this time of year. In late summer, the tomato salad with fresh corn, goat cheese, and pignoli nuts is legendary, while in fall and winter, the shaved Brussels sprout Caesar and house-made country pâté fit the bill. Mix and match at will, and look for bartenders like Mitch and Luke for extra fun.

If you’re traveling with a pack, the Cooke House is a scene after 10, with a lively, adult party atmosphere and bands on Saturday nights. And the Sky Bar? The must of all musts on a weekend. DJ spinning, cocktails flowing, & the most fabulous crowd you’ll find anywhere in Newport.

Also a must for a girlie group is the sparkling Queen Anne’s Loft, a stunning room hung with crystal chandeliers, perched above Queen Anne Square in the center of downtown Newport. Snap your best selfies at their photo station at the Deejay Brunch or weekend cocktail hours. Ideal for bridal showers or a girls’ trip.

Speaking of perching, the Wharf Fishhouse is made for girls’ night, whether you’re a party of two or 12. It’s an open-air, covered rooftop set high above Bowen’s Wharf with a menu of tiki-style dishes and cocktails, and a large selection of gluten-free options. There are poke bowls and tacos, dumplings and fried rice. Weekday happy hours feature buck-a-shuck oysters from 3 to 5 p.m. Can’t go wrong.

If you’re looking to splurge with your girlfriends, Newport Boat Adventures, run by two skilled and charming young captains, offers full- and half-day charters and sunset cruises (check the website for availability), custom-designed for every party. Their fleet includes a 22-foot Sea Pro and a 34-foot Regulator that accommodate six each, and a 46-foot Bali catamaran for up to 12. Cruise to Mackerel Cove for a picnic and a swim, or to Block Island for a full day’s adventure. Their customizable boat charters and sunset cruises are perfect for bachelorette parties or summer getaways with the girls.

Finally, can we really talk about partying with a mob of ladies in Newport without mentioning The Landing? When the summer gets rolling, there are bands practically every day into early evening on the patio, which you can jam to from there or from the balcony of the upper bar above. Or you can sneak inside to one of the indoor bars to get out of the sun. It’s always a lively scene here for the younger ladies—but don’t let age get in the way of your good time. Cheers!



