What She’s Having: Summer Sips 2024 – Arriba!

About that tequila crawl I promised you… Summer 2024 is unofficially here, so let’s go! But before we hit the road for a sampling of agave and its magic, a big shout-out is in order. Five Newport restaurants were featured on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite in Town’ on Friday, May 24. The competition offered a snapshot of the diverse culinary styles represented so beautifully in the Newport area, with Mission Burger, Yagi Noodles, Giusto, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado competing for the most palate-happy chomp. In the end, Chef Tyler Burnley and his Mission Burger crew took the win for their Parker Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich, served on a sensational house-made biscuit as part of Mission Mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Bravo!

But who’s thirsty? We start at Midtown Oyster Bar, where, if you’re lucky, Val will be on the bar and ready to mix up a Smokey Sunset, a warming blend of smoky mezcal, bitter Aperol, lightly sweet pineapple, and a touch of agave. It all comes together as tart enough to make you wink, smoky enough to warm your chest, and just sweet enough to keep you sipping rather than gulping. Good thing, as this one is much too easy to slide into a second round.

In the center of downtown, if tequila’s your thing, best hit Diego’s Newport where beverage managers Lisa Virgadamo and Zachary Souza are forever creating collections of new and fun sips for every season and event to go with the Mexican dishes. It’s no wonder the cocktail they suggested I try is called the Queen Bee, though it in fact gets its name from Quiver honey liqueur, blended with Espolon Reposado tequila, Salers liqueur (a bitter but bracing aperitif), agave, and lemon juice. The result is an earthy but fresh sip with floral overtones. While the Quiver leaves a whisper of honey coating on your tongue, the lemon balances it perfectly. Diego’s and its sister restaurant, Diego’s Barrio Cantina in Middletown, offer specials all week long and for serious sippers, this is the place for tequila flights.

For the thoroughly sweet-averse, for those who order “skinny” versions of favorite cocktails, and for the guys on the golf course keeping it light until they hit the clubhouse, award-winning bartender and bar manager Melissa Meier hasn’t forgotten about you. At La Vecina, she’s just introduced the 12:01, inspired by the High Noons and other canned cocktails on the market. Light, refreshing, and served in a pint glass, it’s simply tequila, seltzer, and your choice of dragon fruit, passion fruit, strawberry, or watermelon liqueur, each of which brings a nose-full of fruity essence with only the vaguest sweetening. P.S. Every Monday, La Vecina does half-priced pitchers of margaritas all night.

For sure, one of my favorites of the crawl was Caleb & Broad’s Prickly Pear Mezcal Margarita, a team effort recipe led by bartender Zoe Perry, who said a tasting of various new liqueurs inspired the finished product. Perry and owner Rich Willis felt the math on ingredients hit just right. Balance is the name of the game for this sidewalk sipper, as Vida Mezcal and tequila blanco mingle as the foundation for the honeysuckle sweetness of prickly pear liqueur and tart lime juice. The beverage is fragrant and citrusy, with just a hint of subtle smoke.

Finally, the winner of this year’s Newport Winter Festival Cocktail Wars competition, the somewhat pricey Black Hole Sun served at Gardiner House’s bar and lounge, is worth every penny. It’s a luscious, juicy blend of tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, Luxardo cherry juice, and a drizzle of grenadine, created by bar manager John Begin. Begin is currently working on a cocktail menu for the 150-seat Flora restaurant set to open at the hotel in the coming weeks and promises a fresh selection of margaritas to be included.

