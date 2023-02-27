Winter Storm Forecast, Parking Bans, School Closings and Delays

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern and

western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult Monday night. The

hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Rising temperatures and lighter snow will result in road

conditions slowly improving Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow overspreads Connecticut and western-

central Massachusetts between 7 pm and 10 pm, then 10 pm to 1 am

across Rhode Island. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility

occurs from late Monday evening into the overnight. Snow

continues to accumulate Tuesday, but at a lighter intensity.

Here are the parking bans, school closings and delays around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts due to the impending blizzard.



