Yuletide Delight: Newport’s Annual 4-Night Santa Tour Kicks Off Tuesday

The City of Newport announced Monday that Santa Claus will be accompanied by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual four-night tour of Newport’s neighborhoods, commencing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12th!

Traditionally, Santa will begin his journey along Broadway before traversing Kerry Hill and the North End.

🎅 ⛄️ Tuesday, December 12th 🎅 ⛄️

The North End of the City West of Broadway: Santa will travel from Touro Street to One Mile Corner, from Broadway to JT Connell Highway & Farewell Street. These neighborhoods include Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Van Zandt Ave., Bedlow Ave. and Newport Heights.

On Thursday, he’s due to wind his way back through the East side of Broadway before visiting the Kay-Catherine and Old Beach neighborhoods.

Parents: as a reminder, please be safe and make sure that your children greet Santa from the sidewalk and do not enter the roadway. Santa can’t wait to see all of the City’s children, but does not want any of them to get hurt!

Next week, he’ll be winding his way through the Fifth Ward and Fort Adams on Tuesday before ending his visit on Thursday by traveling through The Point, Memorial Boulevard and the Bellevue Avenue area.

As always, thanks to all who make this annual tradition happen and please stay tuned to the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook page for weather and route updates! To track his progress in real time, head over to @newportrifiredepartment each night that Santa goes out and click on the Glympse Tracker link. The link will be posted around 5pm. NOTE: You MUST use the link provided for that specific night. Once Santa returns to the North Pole after each ride, the tracker is disconnected by Mrs. Claus🤶.

As always, Santa’s visit is weather dependent. If there is inclement weather on any night he is scheduled, he will do his very best to complete his visit in that area of the City on the following night.

