The Rhode Island DEM has issued an Air Quality Alert for Washington and Newport County for Monday, July 20th.

A heat wave continues, but flows and a buildup of pollution ahead of an approaching cold front will allow ozone to reach unhealthy levels. The highest readings will be along the immediate southern coastline, with the rest of the state upper moderate. Moderate fine particles in Providence.

Highs in the 90s inland, cooler coastal, with southwest flows and a chance of a shower or thunder late. Front passes overnight, with good air quality Tuesday, flows shifting to north early, then south late. Continued warm, but less humid, with mostly sunny skies. Southeast flows will keep air quality good on Wednesday, with increasing clouds late and a chance of showers. Highs in the 80s, cooler coastal.