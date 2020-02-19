Think your car has what it takes to compete in the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance?

If it exemplifies their core themes of “History, Luxury & Sport” and was built before 1970*, you are invited to submit your car!

Their Concours d’Elegance team will carefully go through all of the submissions, narrowing it down to the cars that will appear October 4th on the lawn of the historic and breathtaking Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

*They especially welcome applications for their groundbreaking “30 Under 30” class. Introduced at the inaugural Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance last year, this year they will feature two classes, “Domestic” and “Import” for entrants 30 years old and under, with an investment in their car of $30,000 or less. For these classes, cars up to 1999 will be considered.