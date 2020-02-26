Ash Wednesday is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday, and is chiefly observed by Catholics, although many other Christians observe it too.

Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. The practice includes the wearing of ashes on the head. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made us. As the priest applies the ashes to a person’s forehead, he speaks the words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Alternatively, the priest may speak the words, “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

Here are the Ash Wednesday services for Newport, RI.

7:30 AM – St. Mary’s; Memorial & Spring, Newport

8:00 AM – Jesus Saviour Church; 509 Broadway, Newport

9:00 AM – Saint Lucy’s Church, West Main Rd, Middletown

12 Noon (Prayer Service and Ashes only) – Saint Lucy’s Church, West Main Rd, Middletown

12:05 PM – St. Joseph’s Church; Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport

5:15 PM – Saint Augustin‘s Church; Carroll Ave, Newport

5:00 PM – Jesus Saviour Church; 509 Broadway, Newport

5:30 PM – Salve Regina Chapel; Ochre Point Ave, Newport

6:00 PM – Saint Lucy’s Church, West Main Rd, Middletown

6:60 PM – St. Joseph’s Church; Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport

7:30 PM – St. Mary’s; Memorial & Spring, Newport

9:00 PM (Prayer Service and Ashes only) – Salve Regina Chapel; Ochre Point Ave, Newport