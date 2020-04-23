On the heels of learning that Tom Brady was kicked out of a coronavirus closed park in Tampa Bay, we now learn that Tom Brady has taken his law breaking to a whole new level and his tried his hand at breaking and entering.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Tom Brady accidently entered the wrong home after he had planned to visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, but walked into the home next door without knocking.

David Kramer is next-door neighbors with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady mistakenly walked into his house when he was set to visit Leftwich

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?'”

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'” Kramer says. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

TMZ said someone with the Bucs told them Brady maintained social distancing guidelines and was at Leftwich’s to pick up some materials from his new coach.