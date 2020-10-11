The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed. Details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly. Both teams will now have a Week 5 bye.

This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the game will be played next Sunday.