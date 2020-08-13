China Star Restaurant, located at 110 William Street in Newport, was cited with six covid violations by state inspectors during an August 7th where the restaurant scored a 5 out of 11 for covid compliance.

The following alleged violations stem from the August 7, 2020 reinspection. (this is after failing a July 14th inspection)

I. No designated of a point of contact who will work with the Department on testing, contact tracing, case investigation, isolation and quarantine follow up. Based on the responses by the Respondent, it was apparent to the inspector that there was no Point of Contact who was familiar with applicable Executive Orders and the Safe Regulations.

“The Respondent admitted that he hadn’t paid much attention to the requirements and guidelines as explained to him in the first inspection because he didn’t think he would be reinspected so soon.”

II. no written plan for the safe operation of the establishment. Upon request, Respondent admitted that they did not have a written plan.

III. no employee work log that identifies the full name, phone number, and the date and time of all shifts worked by each employee. This work log must be maintained for at least thirty (30) days. Upon request, Respondent admitted that they did not maintain a work log.

IV. no environmental cleaning of their establishment once per day and to maintain records documenting such environmental cleaning. Respondent states that they do conduct daily cleaning but could not produce a cleaning log.

V. no cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, such as shared workstations, elevator buttons, door handles and railings in accordance with CDC guidance for specific industries. It appeared to the inspector that with specific regard to the customer pick up area, that this commonly touched surface was not being cleaned on a regular basis.

VI. no physical distancing for customers. The inspector observed that customers had to enter a small vestibule area to pick up their food. This area was large enough for only one customer at a time. The Respondent admitted that at times, more than one customer would be in this area. Thus, the inspector concluded that physical distancing could not be maintained in this area because there were no markings or other measures present to ensure compliance.

China Star III has 10 days to come into full compliance. Failure to comply with this ORDER may result in the imposition of civil fines, the issuance of an immediate compliance order, and/or any other action authorized by regulation, the Act, or other applicable law.