The US Coast Guard has suspended their search for a possible missing boater in Newport Harbor pending further information.

On Monday at 3:50pm, the Coast Guard received what they believed to be a distress call from a man requesting help in Newport Harbor. Rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force launched a search effort and discovered a lone strobe light floating in Newport Harbor.

#HappeningNow Rescue crews from STA Castle Hill, Air Station #CapeCod, and the #Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are searching for a possible person in the water in the #Newport Harbor, RI. #SAR pic.twitter.com/1GmMpeZ7Zx — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 29, 2020

#Update Cutter Steelhead and Air Station #CapeCod have suspended their search pending further information. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 29, 2020

After two exhaustive searches Monday night and Tuesday morning came up empty, the rescue efforts were suspended.