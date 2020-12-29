Lost your password?

The US Coast Guard has suspended their search for a possible missing boater in Newport Harbor pending further information.

On Monday at 3:50pm, the Coast Guard received what they believed to be a distress call from a man requesting help in Newport Harbor. Rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force launched a search effort and discovered a lone strobe light floating in Newport Harbor.

After two exhaustive searches Monday night and Tuesday morning came up empty, the rescue efforts were suspended.