America’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan will return to Showtime in a new 10-episode limited series that will once again bring together series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. The new limited series is set to begin production in early 2021, with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021.

According to Boston.com, sources familiar with the production say the series will begin filming in late January “west of I-495 in local towns and cities including Gardner, Lancaster, Sterling, and Worcester.”

The Dexter finale’s poor reception is what led Hall to sign on to a season nine. “Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” he told The Daily Beast, “and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

The original eight-season run of Dexter premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. The show became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series.