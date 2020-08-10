Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, will join Governor Raimondo’s weekly Facebook Live forum this Thursday, August 13th at 3:00 p.m., for a discussion about how to reopen our schools in a way that balances health and safety concerns with our children’s need for a high-quality education.

“I’ve been so inspired by Dr. Fauci’s leadership during this crisis and during his long career in public service, and I’m looking forward to this robust and thoughtful conversation,” Raimondo said in a statement.

“In addition to watching this conversation, I also want to invite you to be a part of it. If you have a question you’d like me to ask Dr. Fauci, please respond to this email with it. This is an exciting opportunity for Rhode Islanders to hear directly from one of our nation’s leading public health experts, and I hope you’ll tune in.”

Parents with questions for Fauci can submit them to the governor’s communications office. communications@governor.ri.gov

You can watch the conversation here -> https://www.facebook.com/NewportBuzz/