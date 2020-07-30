Dunkin’ announced Thursday that they will permanently close 800 of its United States locations, which amounts to roughly 8% of their restaurants.

The closures include the previously announced 450 limited-menu Speedway locations, which are scheduled to close by the end of the year.

Dunkin’ did not indicate where the 800 stores were located.

The company said another 350 locations outside of the United States may also close.

“We are assessing our real estate portfolio and working with our franchisees to permanently close off-strategy, low-volume sales locations,” a representative for Dunkin’ said in a statement.

Earlier this summer, Dunkin’ permanently closed their Newport location on Broadway.