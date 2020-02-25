The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta announced Tuesday that entry for the 18th Clagett Regatta, being held June 16-21, is now open and sailors are encouraged to complete their entry.

“As we are preparing for the 18th Clagett, I am thrilled to know that so many sailors from across North America are planning on being in Newport in June. We have three classes this year with the return of the Martin 16 fleet and we are looking forward to seeing many familiar faces along with new faces who are making their Clagett debut. We have a terrific coaching line up again this year and these coaches will be passing on their knowledge to the sailors over the course of the clinic and regatta,” commented Clagett President and Co-Founder Judy Clagett McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I.).

The 18th Clagett Regatta will have the 2.4mR class, the Martin 16 class and the Sonar class racing in the two day coaching clinic and three day regatta. Sailors will be coached by world class coaches including Betsy Alison, Dave Dellenbaugh and Brian Todd all who have been on the coaching team at The Clagett for many years.

The Notice of Race and entry are now available and sailors can find all the information for entry to the 2020 Clagett Regatta at the following link https://clagettregatta.org/Information

About the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta: Founded in 2003, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta honors the late Tom Clagett (1916-2001), a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who learned to sail on Chesapeake Bay. As a youngster he suffered temporary paralysis as the result of a bout of meningitis; an experience that left him with a deep respect for the accomplishments of people with disabilities. The Clagett’s stated mission is ” to provide sailors with disabilities the opportunity to improve their skills and reach personal goals through world-class coaching and competition,” Tom Clagett’s motto was “Reach for Success”, which resonates with every Clagett participant. Clagett competitors have seen medal success at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Competitors often comment that, The Clagett, has improved their quality of life as they apply what is achieved on the water to everyday situations.